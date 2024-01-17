Eleanor Mae Sayers, age 91, formerly of Clarion, passed away Sunday evening, January 14, 2024, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.

Born May 6, 1932, at home in Monroe Twp, she was a daughter of the late Edna (Eshbaugh) Elder and Samuel Elder.

She graduated from Sligo High School in 1949.

Eleanor was married on October 22, 1955, to Brinton Sayers. He preceded her in death on August 25, 1984.

Eleanor was an avid reader, an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and word games of all kinds.

Over the years, she crafted dozens of hand-painted ceramic figurines that are cherished by her children and grandchildren.

She enjoyed flower gardening, evening walks in her Clarion neighborhood and kept an immaculate home.

The Autumn Leaf Festival parade was one of her favorite events of the year.

She is survived by her four children, daughter Marjorie Layser and her husband, Joseph, M.D., of Newport News, Va.; son Gerald Sayers and his wife, Lisa, of Oil City; daughter Karen Schramm and her husband, Eric, of Frederick, Md., and son Steven Sayers and his wife, Kathryn, of Knox.

Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Michelle Layser and Robert Layser, Dana Mitchell and Evan Sayers, David Schramm and Matthew Schramm, and Kyle Creed and Katelyn Sayers, and seven great-grandchildren, Alexander, Nora and Margot Layser, Brinton Layser, Julia Mitchell, Sophia Schramm, and Emmitt Creed.

Also surviving are a brother Connell “Doc” Elder of Sligo, and a sister Joan Hughes of Pittsburgh, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents and her husband, were her brothers William Elder and Jack Elder, and a sister Janet Ochs.

Visitation will be held 10 a.m. Friday at the Goble Funeral Home, 330 Wood St., Clarion, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Churchville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Country Springs Residents Activities Fund: 14691 Rt. 68 Sligo, PA 16255 or a charity of one’s choice.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at Country Springs and Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their outstanding care of Eleanor.

