Etta Jean Hart Mahle, age 99, of Venus, passed away Sunday, January 14th at Water Run Landing in Clarion.

She was born on May 6, 1924 in Kennerdell, Venango County.

She was the daughter of the late John Scott and Martha Catherine Beach Hart.

Etta Jean was a graduate of Rockland Vocational High School, “Class of 1942”.

During World War 2, she worked at the local Defense Plants.

During this time, she met her future husband, Albert (Pete) Mahle at a local dance.

He was home on leave on his way to the invasion of Europe.

Upon his return, they were married, September 8, 1945.

They settled in Venus where they resided all their married life.

After 72 years of marriage, he preceded her in death on May 26, 2017.

After her boys were grown, Etta Jean graduated from Wilmer Beauty School.

She owned and operated her beauty shop for many years in her home.

During her lifetime, Etta Jean taught Sunday school, helped with church events, and was a Cub Scout Leader.

She enjoyed the outdoors. She made many special memories with her grandchildren and great grandchildren hunting, fishing, camping, snowmobiling, and biking. She loved to garden and everyone thought she had a green thumb.

Her grandchildren loved her jellies, jams, and cookies.

She grew beautiful flowers and always had fresh flowers on her table.

Etta Jean and her husband enjoyed traveling visiting 49 states including Hawaii and nine countries in Europe.

She also enjoyed round and square dancing with the Lucky Twirlers, playing the piano, organ, and violin and spending time with family and friends.

She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Venus and also a life member of Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary.

Etta is survived by her children Michael Mahle and wife Paula of Fryburg, and John Mahle and wife DeAnna of Oil City.

Grandchildren include, David Mahle of Scranton, Stephanie Morrison of Fryburg, Jason Mahle and wife Faith of Ravenna, Ohio, Julie Lynn Johnson and husband Steve of Venus, and Emily Morello and husband Peter of Stewart, Fl.

She is also survived by 14 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.

She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law Donna Stephens Mahle, a granddaughter, Jeanetta Mahle, her brothers David, Paul, and Raymond Hart, and her sisters Maude Hart, Grace Repman, Iva Norris, Florence Androsky, Genevieve Hetzler, Dorothy Young, Lois Hart, Mary Smouse, and Sara Jane Stephens.

Friends will be received at Faith Lutheran Church in Venus from 10 am-12 pm on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

The funeral service will follow at the church at Noon, with pastor Jeffrey Piccirilli presiding.

Interment will be at the Venus Cemetery.

Her family would like to extend a special thank you to Asera Care Hospice and the staff at Water Run Landing.

Special thanks to Amy Hawk for the excellent care and compassion she gave to Etta.

Memorial contributions in Etta’s memory may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 1759 County Line Road, Venus, PA 16364.

