 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Fish & Boat Commission Offers Grants Up to $25K to ‘Inspire Interest’

Wednesday, January 17, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

image - 2024-01-17T055143.330HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is once again seeking applicants for grants to support education programs that promote new and renewed interest in fishing and boating in Pennsylvania through the recruitment of new participants, retention of existing participants, and reactivation of former participants–collectively known as “R3.”

The grant application period is open beginning today, January 16, 2024, through March 1, 2024.

Accessible and inclusive learning opportunities increase fishing and boating knowledge, build confidence in skills, facilitate social support, and empower participants to enjoy the waters in their communities.

Last year, the PFBC awarded $187,625 in R3 Grant funding to support 15 education projects in 11 counties and two statewide projects. Recipients of the grant successfully demonstrated ways in which their new or expanded projects progress R3 initiatives and connect Pennsylvanians with state waterways.

The R3 Grant will reimburse qualifying organizations up to $25,000 for eligible expenses for projects conducted from approximately July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025. The grant requires a minimum 25% match of total project costs.

At this time, applications for multi-year grants are not being accepted.

More information about the grant program, including the application, can be found on the PFBC R3 Grant Program page on the PFBC website.


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.