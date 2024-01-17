Fish & Boat Commission Offers Grants Up to $25K to ‘Inspire Interest’

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is once again seeking applicants for grants to support education programs that promote new and renewed interest in fishing and boating in Pennsylvania through the recruitment of new participants, retention of existing participants, and reactivation of former participants–collectively known as “R3.”

The grant application period is open beginning today, January 16, 2024, through March 1, 2024.

Accessible and inclusive learning opportunities increase fishing and boating knowledge, build confidence in skills, facilitate social support, and empower participants to enjoy the waters in their communities.

Last year, the PFBC awarded $187,625 in R3 Grant funding to support 15 education projects in 11 counties and two statewide projects. Recipients of the grant successfully demonstrated ways in which their new or expanded projects progress R3 initiatives and connect Pennsylvanians with state waterways.

The R3 Grant will reimburse qualifying organizations up to $25,000 for eligible expenses for projects conducted from approximately July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025. The grant requires a minimum 25% match of total project costs.

At this time, applications for multi-year grants are not being accepted.

More information about the grant program, including the application, can be found on the PFBC R3 Grant Program page on the PFBC website.

