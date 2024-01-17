Frank Edward Metts, 63, of Knox, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his daughter, companion and sisters on Monday, January 15, 2024.

He was supported by the love of his family while dealing with being stricken with cancer.

His love, Mary Smith was his amazing caretaker and he told everyone that.

Born April 4, 1961, in Oil City, Frank was the son of the late Donly “Bud” and Rose Metts.

Frank graduated from A.C. Valley High School.

He drove school bus in the Punxsutawney area before retiring.

Frank enjoyed collecting Matchbox Cars and always enjoyed family gatherings.

He was always quick witted and was known for his one liners!

He was always kind and will be missed deeply by his loved ones.

Frank is survived by his long time companion Mary Smith, his children Frank (Casey) Metts of Punxsutawney, Andrew Metts of Dubois and Amber Mills of Clarion; his siblings Bud Metts, Sis (Rick Summerville) Webb, Janet (Mike) Hurrelbrink, Jesse (Rhonda) Metts, Joni (Greg) Yeany, Edie (Jack Nicewonger) Metts and Merlea (Don) Goughler all of Knox and several nieces and nephews.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents Bud and Rose Metts and a sister Sherri Lynn Metts, a brother John Metts and a nephew Matthew Hurrelbrink.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home Inc., 504 East Penn St., Knox.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home with Pastor John Phillips, officiating.

Interment will follow in Starr Cemetery.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

