Gridiron Grandpa Nabbed for Walmart Football Card Caper



MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A Clarion man has been charged with retail theft after he allegedly stole football cards from Walmart.

Court Records show that on October 18, 2023, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 62-year-old Michael Alexander Mortland, of Clarion, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office. The case has since been held over for court.

According to the criminal complaint, Trooper Brandon Collett was dispatched to the Clarion Walmart on October 9, 2023, for a report of retail theft.

Upon arrival, Trooper Collett interviewed a member of the store’s asset protection team. He was told Michael Mortland came to Walmart on September 15, 2023, and failed to pay for items in his possession as he left the store, the complaint states.

Specifically, he allegedly failed to pay for football cards on September 15. A loss of $109.92 was noted by Walmart, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, on October 8, 2023, Mortland allegedly failed to pay for more football cards, with a loss value of $82.44.

Trooper Collett interviewed Mortland on October 10.

Mortland told the trooper “there was no good reason” for what he did. He stated that he needed money and already sold the cards, according to the complaint.

A criminal history check indicated that this was Mortland’s first offense of retail theft, the complaint notes.

According to court records, Mortland was arraigned at 10:45 a.m. on October 26th by Judge Schill on one count of Retail Theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.

A preliminary hearing was held on November 7, 2023.

The case against Mortland is listed for disposition through ARD, or Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition by Judge Sara Seidle-Patton.



