Local Man Hospitalized After Suspected DUI Crash on Route 899

BARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Authorities say a local man was reportedly under the influence of alcohol during a one-vehicle crash in Barnett Township last week.

According to a release issued on January 17, Marienville-based State Police were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash at 2:02 p.m. on Wednesday, January 10, on State Route 899, in Barnett Township, Forest County.

Police say the operator of a 2009 Pontiac was determined to be under the influence of alcohol upon arrival.

The operator—a known 54-year-old Marienville man—was also not using his seat belt and suffered injuries of unknown severity.

He was transported to Brookville Hospital by Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service.

According to police, the driver was charged with a traffic violation.

This investigation is ongoing.

The suspect’s name was not released.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The name of the suspect will be released upon the completion of court document filings. An updated article will be posted at this time.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.