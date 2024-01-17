Meghan Marie (Miller) Mohney, 33, of Shippenville, passed away early Monday morning, January 15, 2024 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh following a lengthy illness.

She was born on December 27, 1990 in Clarion; daughter of Randall L. and Tammy E. Salvo Miller of Shippenville.

Meghan graduated from Clarion Area High School. She then obtained her CNA license at the age of 17 and worked at Highland Oaks and Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center where she loved working and spending time with the elderly.

Meghan also worked as a Customer Service Representative for Amazon.

She was a member of the Manor United Methodist Church in Shippenville.

Meghan enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her step children.

She always looked forward to “girls day” with her step daughter, Tristen.

Meghan also enjoyed campfires, swimming, boating, rodeos, and late-night cruises.

Those who knew Meghan, knew how much of a jokester and prankster she was.

Meghan loved to “stir the pot” to keep things entertaining.

She was an amazing young woman with a heart of gold.

Meghan was always willing to go above and beyond to help others.

It made her happy when she brought happiness to anyone she knew as well as others she didn’t personally know.

In addition to her parents, Meghan is survived by her sister, Kristie Pfendler and her husband, Brian; her brother, Zachery Miller and his fiancé, Haley Shiver; and her significant other, Dustin Matson, and his 2 sons; along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her angel baby; her paternal grandparents, Merle Miller and Jim and Jessie Bryant; her maternal grandparents, Dick and Ruby Salvo; her aunts, Sherri Beichner and Grace Shiner; and a cousin, Michelle Tidwell.

Family and friends will be received from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion where a funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Tom Dymock presiding.

Interment will take place in the Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens in Cranberry.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.