Nancy L. (Hofacker) Kingsley, 88, formerly of Emlenton, died peacefully in the company of loved ones in Albuquerque, New Mexico on January 12, 2024.

Nancy was born in Licking County outside of Newark, Ohio on December 23, 1935.

She was the daughter of the late Frank and Lillian Russell Hofacker.

Nancy was a 1953 graduate of Emlenton High School.

Nancy was an avid reader and was known for her baking skills and writing abilities.

She loved being involved in everything around her.

She took on the role of maintaining connections with a very large extended family and thoroughly enjoyed her roles as big sister, mother, grandmother and aunt.

She was an engaged member of the Emlenton community and enjoyed participating in efforts to promote interest in history of the area.

She loved nothing more than running into a friendly face and having a long conversation.

Nancy is survived by her children, Ann Conner and her husband, Sean, Catherine Piekos and her husband, Edward, and Jean Ramsey and her husband, Gary Huang; her grandchildren, Kimberlee Peña and her husband, Mario, Avery Piekos, Asher Piekos, and Amelia Huang; a sister, Marilyn England, and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Kingsley, a brother, Chauncey Hofacker, and sisters, Linda Kreuger and Kathryn Klassen.

A celebration of Nancy’s life will be announced and published at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hile Funeral Home Inc., Emlenton.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

