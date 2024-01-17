 

Pennsylvania State Police Probe Multiple Thefts at Clarion Goodwill Store

Wednesday, January 17, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

goodwill-clarionCLARION, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a series of thefts from the Goodwill store in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

According to a release issued on January 16, Trooper Hoffman is leading the investigations into two separate incidents that occurred in early November.

The first reported incident took place between 9:41 PM on November 2nd, 2023, and 2:41 AM on November 24th, 2023. The second occurred on November 5th, 2023, at 8:22 PM. In both incidents, items were stolen from the donation dock at the rear of the Goodwill store.

Stolen items from the first incident include a Brita water filter container, a wool blanket, bathroom towels, a bicycle helmet, plastic pitchers, a ceramic lamp, a cat toy, and a wooden box. The total value of these stolen goods is estimated at $34.

In the second incident, a plastic baby gate valued at $5 was stolen. A Chevrolet vehicle was also reported involved in the incident.

The investigation into these thefts is ongoing.


