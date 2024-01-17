School Closings and Delays for Wednesday, January 17, 2024
A look at area school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Wednesday, January 17, 2024, brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar.
UPDATED: 6:24 a.m. on Wednesday, January 17, 2024
One-Hour Delay
Creative Kids – Pre-K, 10:00 am start; childcare as normal
Two-Hour Delay
AAUB Nursery And Preschool
Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District
Armstrong School District
Brockway Area School District
Brookville Area School District
Butler Area School District
Butler Catholic School
Butler Co. Area Vo Tech
Christian Life Academy
Clarion County Career Center, operating on a delay; Staff are to report at 9:00 AM
Clarion-Limestone Area School District
Corry Area School District
Cranberry Area School District
Curwensville Area School District
DuBois Area School District
DuBois Christian Schools
Forest Area School District
Franklin Area School District
His Kids Christian School, no AM Preschool
Indiana Area School District
Jeff Tech
Kane Area School District
Karns City Area School District
Keystone School District
Lenape Technical School
Moniteau School District
New Bethlehem Wesleyan Methodist School
New Story Schools-DuBois
New Story-Indiana
Oil City Area School District
Punxsutawney Area School District
Redbank Valley School District
Ridgway Area School District
Seeds Of Faith Christian Academy
Slippery Rock Area Schools
St. Luke’s Lutheran School
Titusville Area School District
Union City Area School District
Valley Grove School District
Venango Technology Center
Wilmington Area School District
Three-Hour Delay
St. Marys Area School District
CLOSED – Flexible Instruction Day/Remote Instruction Day
Clarion Area School District – Flexible Instruction Day
Commodore Perry School District – Flexible Instruction Day
Grove City School District – Flexible Instruction Day
North Clarion School District – Remote Instruction Day
St. Joseph School – Flexible Instruction Day, Kindergarten through 6th Grade
Union School District – Remote Instruction Day
CLOSED
Indiana County Head Start
