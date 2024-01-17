 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

School Closings and Delays for Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Wednesday, January 17, 2024 @ 06:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

school-closings-newA look at area school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Wednesday, January 17, 2024, brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar.

UPDATED: 6:24 a.m. on Wednesday, January 17, 2024

One-Hour Delay

Creative Kids – Pre-K, 10:00 am start; childcare as normal

Two-Hour Delay

AAUB Nursery And Preschool
Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District
Armstrong School District
Brockway Area School District
Brookville Area School District
Butler Area School District
Butler Catholic School
Butler Co. Area Vo Tech
Christian Life Academy
Clarion County Career Center, operating on a delay; Staff are to report at 9:00 AM
Clarion-Limestone Area School District
Corry Area School District
Cranberry Area School District
Curwensville Area School District
DuBois Area School District
DuBois Christian Schools
Forest Area School District
Franklin Area School District
His Kids Christian School, no AM Preschool
Indiana Area School District
Jeff Tech
Kane Area School District
Karns City Area School District
Keystone School District
Lenape Technical School
Moniteau School District
New Bethlehem Wesleyan Methodist School
New Story Schools-DuBois
New Story-Indiana
Oil City Area School District
Punxsutawney Area School District
Redbank Valley School District
Ridgway Area School District
Seeds Of Faith Christian Academy
Slippery Rock Area Schools
St. Luke’s Lutheran School
Titusville Area School District
Union City Area School District
Valley Grove School District
Venango Technology Center
Wilmington Area School District

Three-Hour Delay

St. Marys Area School District

CLOSED – Flexible Instruction Day/Remote Instruction Day

Clarion Area School District – Flexible Instruction Day
Commodore Perry School District – Flexible Instruction Day
Grove City School District – Flexible Instruction Day
North Clarion School District – Remote Instruction Day
St. Joseph School – Flexible Instruction Day, Kindergarten through 6th Grade
Union School District – Remote Instruction Day

CLOSED

Indiana County Head Start

To add a delay or cancellation, email news@exploreClarion.com.

School closings and delays are brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.