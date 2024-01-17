Small Town Background Helps Evan Andrews ‘Bloom’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (EYT) – Despite the fact that his office in the Washington D.C. metro area is less than five miles from his home, it is a 30-minute daily drive for Evan Andrews.

(Pictured above: Evan Andrews kissing the Stanley Cup in 2019.)

It is certainly a lot different from his hometown in Forest County, Pa., according to Andrews.

“I grew up Pre-K to 12 all at East Forest,” Andrews told exploreClarion.com. “Growing up there has had a big impact on me because it is a super small area. I graduated with a high school class of only 18, and I think Forest County is still the only county in Pennsylvania without a stoplight.”

The 2014 graduate of East Forest and 2018 graduate of Slippery Rock University is about a year into his new job at Bloomberg Industry Group where he is a Client Service Partner.

“I couldn’t pass up the opportunity with Bloomberg,” Andrews said. “They are a world-renowned company, and I am very challenged here, but I am up to it. I am about a year into the job now, and I love it.”

Despite coming from a small town, Andrews has paved a solid career in sports management, working with companies such as Bloomberg, Monumental Sports, the Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Wizards, Washington Mystics, and Washington Capitals.

It all started in Forest County where Andrews grew up playing basketball and baseball.

“Like a lot of kids, I was in tee-ball and then my dad coached my minor league team,” Andrews continued. “I was always obsessed with baseball, but I quickly realized that I was not cut out for professional baseball. However, once I realized I could make a career in sports elsewhere, it was a good motivation.”

Andrews played high school baseball and basketball for East Forest School and then started college at Slippery Rock University with the intention of becoming a physical therapist.

“My original plan was to be a physical therapist,” Andrews explained. “I realized very quickly that I did not like science classes, so I switched my major to sports management and that was really where I started to find my passion.”

Connections and an outgoing attitude allowed Andrews to succeed throughout college where he was an intern with the Pittsburgh Steelers; worked at the YMCA; and participated in events at Slippery Rock Area High School.

He also worked at the Grove City Outlet Mall’s Fossil watch store where he fell in love with sales.

“It was a very competitive job,” said Andrews. “Once I figured out I could do sales and sports, I realized that is what I wanted to do.”

After graduating from Slippery Rock in 2018, Andrews got a job with Monumental Sports, the parent company of several sports and entertainment brands such as the Washington Wizards, Capitals, and Mystics.

“I ended up starting my career right out of college,” Andrews said. “There I was on the inside sports sales team with the Wizards and Capitals, and I did that for just under a year before I got promoted to Membership Services Manager just with the Capitals which I did for five years.”

Andrews started working for the Capitals in the summer of 2018, which was right after they won their first Stanley Cup in franchise history. While he was too late for an addition to get a Stanley Cup ring, Andrews earned a ring when the Mystics won the NBA championship in 2019.

Andrews still got to smooch Lord Stanley and experience several unique NHL opportunities.

“Kissing the Stanley Cup was incredible,” Andrews said. “I also got to go to an outdoor game when the Capitals played the Carolina Hurricanes in the NHL Stadium Series. I was fortunate enough to also go to the NHL All-Star Games in Las Vegas and Sunrise, Florida, too.”

Now living in our nation’s capital, Andrews has come a long way from Forest County. But, his small-town background has been the catalyst to launching the successful career he has nowadays.

“Growing up in such a small area there are not as many opportunities as those who go to bigger schools,” Andrews added. “But here you form lasting relationships with many people in the area because there is this great sense of community that I don’t think you get a lot of other places.”

“There wasn’t ever tryouts for everything. If you wanted to join something, you could do it. There are not as many opportunities as there are in bigger areas, but the opportunities that are there are open to everyone.”

