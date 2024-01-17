Homan’s 30 Points Lead North Clarion In Comeback Victory

TIONESTA Pa. (EYT) – After a sluggish first quarter, the North Clarion girls basketball team put things together and defeated Clarion-Limestone, 59-30, at home on Wednesday.

Clarion-Limestone came out surprisingly strong as the Lions went up 17-12 after the first quarter. Shots were simply going in for the Lions as they caught the Wolves off-guard.

North Clarion head coach Skip Homan theorized that his team’s slow start could have had something to do with North Clarion’s remote learning snow day.

“It was a slow start,” said Homan. “I think it was because the girls were home all day lying around. It took us a while to get started. But then we started to pick up on the real tiny things.”

Senior standout Lily Homan then started to take the game over in the second quarter. Homan hit a 3-pointer to give North Clarion its first lead at 18-17, another to make it 21-17, and then got fouled on a successful and-one attempt where she sunk her free throw to make it 24-17. She finished with 30 points.



“She doesn’t get her points without the rest of the team,” said coach Homan. “It’s all about the team. We have a good cohesive group that is starting to click together after losing four girls last year.”

Clarion-Limestone failed to dig themselves out of a rut and struggled to score in the second half. North Clarion led 36-22 at halftime.

“We are a young team and we executed well early,” said Clarion-Limestone head coach Gus Simpson. “The first half was probably some of the best basketball we have played all year. But we struggled maybe because we are so young and didn’t get breaks. We hustled, but we came up short.”

As North Clarion’s lead grew, bench players were put in and scoring went down. The She-Wolves took the home contest 59-30 at the end of it all.

Statistically, Erika Meals scored the most points for C-L with 10. Hannah Beggs added nine. Homan led the scoring for North Clarion with 30 and Akeela Greenawali had 12.

Clarion-Limestone’s Thursday home game against Cranberry has been postponed. The Lions will play Cranberry on Monday instead for their Pink-Out game.

North Clarion will travel to West Forest on Friday.



