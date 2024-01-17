SPONSORED: Luton’s Plumbing & Heating Offers Tips to Keep Your Water Lines Functional
Wednesday, January 17, 2024 @ 12:01 AM
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – With the cold weather and strong winds, frozen pipes may become an issue for some.
Luton’s Plumbing & Heating offers a few tips to help keep your water lines functional in the colder weather:
- Open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing. Be sure to move any harmful cleaners and household chemicals out of the reach of children.
- When the weather is very cold outside, let the cold water drip from the faucet served by exposed pipes. Running water through the pipe – even at a trickle – helps prevent pipes from freezing.
