State Police Calls: Suspected Indecent Assault of 3-Year-Old Boy Under Investigation in Strattanville

Wednesday, January 17, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

psp state police cruiser 2Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Indecent Assault of 3-Year-Old Boy

A reported case of indecent assault involving a minor is currently under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police Clarion Crime Unit. The incident occurred between July 1, 2023, and September 1, 2023, in the borough of Strattanville.

The investigation, led by Trooper Berggren, began following a report of suspected child abuse received by the Pennsylvania State Police. The victim, a three-year-old male resident of Strattanville, is at the center of the ongoing investigation.

Due to the sensitive nature of the case and to protect the young victim’s rights, further details about the incident and the investigation remain confidential.

Mayport Man Facing DUI Charges

A Mayport man has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) in Clarion Township, according to a report from the Pennsylvania State Police.

The incident occurred on September 30, 2023, at 7:24 a.m. along Route 66. Trooper Herold, who is leading the investigation, reported that a DUI was discovered on view.

The suspect, a 38-year-old male resident of Mayport, was driving a 2015 Toyocar van container trailer at the time of the incident. The details of the arrest have not been disclosed at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, and further details will be released as they become available.


