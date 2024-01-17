Thomas Robert “Rum” Rumburd, 71, of Seneca, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 11, 2024 of natural causes.

He was born in Oil City on September 16, 1952 to Elizabeth (Bea) Hosea of Oil City and the late Charles R. Rumburd.

Tom was a 1970 graduate of Oil City High School.

Following high school, he was employed at Polk Center for several years.

Eventually, he found his way to Parker Furniture in Seneca and spent the remainder of his career there until his retirement.

Tom married the love of his life, Susan (Piercy) in 1974, and she survives.

This April 27th, they planned to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary together.

They have two children together, Lisa Marie and Robert Rumburd, both of Raleigh, North Carolina.

In his early years, Tom enjoyed time with his family outdoors, camping, sled riding, going on hikes, four-wheeling, and frequenting amusement parks together.

In his later years, Tom enjoyed spending time with his wife, and working in the yard.

He could also frequently be found treasure hunting for antiques in local thrift stores and yard sales.

He loved animals, especially the birds, turkey, and deer that he often fed in his yard, as well as feeding many of the local stray cats.

In addition to his wife, children, and mother, Tom is survived by his grandsons, Ryan and Isaac Rumburd from Raleigh, N.C.; four sisters, Barb Bouquin (Pierre), Deb Rumburd, Connie Zimoski (Michael), and Patty McChesney (Leon); and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles R. Rumburd.

The immediate family held a private ceremony.

Funeral arrangements were completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 S. Main St., Seneca, PA 16346.

To express online condolences to Tom’s family, visit www.hilebest.com.

