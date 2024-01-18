 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Thursday, January 18, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today
A chance of snow, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 27. Southwest wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight
Snow, mainly after midnight. Low around 19. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Friday
Snow. High near 28. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Friday Night
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Wind chill values as low as -1. Northwest wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Saturday
A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 20. West wind 13 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Saturday Night
A slight chance of snow before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 34.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Tuesday
A chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday Night
Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday
A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

