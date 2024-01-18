7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Thursday, January 18, 2024 @ 12:01 AM
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today
A chance of snow, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 27. Southwest wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight
Snow, mainly after midnight. Low around 19. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Friday
Snow. High near 28. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Friday Night
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Wind chill values as low as -1. Northwest wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Saturday
A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 20. West wind 13 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Saturday Night
A slight chance of snow before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 34.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Tuesday
A chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday Night
Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday
A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.