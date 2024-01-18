BREAKING NEWS: Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes Interstate 80 in Jefferson County



JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — A multi-vehicle crash has caused a temporary closure on Interstate 80 in Jefferson County.

According to PennDOT, the closure is between Exit 81 (PA 36 Hazen) and Exit 78 (PA 36 Brookville Sigel).

Jefferson County 9-1-1 reports that the call for emergency services came in at approximately 11:00 a.m. Crews from the Pine Creek Volunteer Fire Department, the Brookville Fire Company, Jefferson County EMA, and Punxsutawney-based Pennsylvania State Police responded to the call.

PennDOT anticipates the freeway will to reopen after 1:00 today and urges motorists use caution in the area.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting 511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

