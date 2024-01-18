Central PA Outdoor & Sports Show Returns to Clearfield County Fairgrounds This March

CLEARFIELD, Pa. – The Central PA Outdoor & Sports Show, a gathering place for outdoor enthusiasts, will return to the Clearfield County Fairgrounds on March 15-17, 2024.

Coming into the new year, organizers say they already have a slew of vendors from multiple states, including fishing charters and hunting outfitters, ready to help plan your next outdoor adventure.

The show keeps growing and is expanding this year to occupy all three buildings at the fairgrounds to host a wide range of new exhibitors, A-list speakers, and activities.

Expert seminars will include long-range hunting tips, fly-tying lessons, and a newly added deer processing demonstration, presented by Jason Monn from Buck Stop.

Making a warm return is:

Bobby Hart, Legends of the Outdoors 2023 American Outdoor Sportsman of the Year;

Realtree Pro-staffer Tim Andrus;

local predator hunter Jerry Lannen; and

Buckmasters Antler Scorer, Edson Waite.

Hunting and outdoor survival expert Roland “Rock House” Welker will be on hand with the Case Stay Sharp Jeep to showcase the knives he designed and recently released for the company. Case will also offer free knife sharpening on-site.

There will be something for the entire family.

Exotic Edventures will hold a live display of exotic animals from all over the world. Susquehanna Rod & Gun Club will operate the live fishing pond, and H3 Game Calls and PA Boyz Outdoors will conduct a kid’s turkey calling contest.

Sasquatch expert Amy Bue will assist children with Bigfoot castings.

Visitors to the show will have the opportunity to win over $10,000 in door prizes, with the top prize being a brand new Can-Am Outlander 450 DPS in CAMO, compliments of Carns Powersports and Mountain Extreme Powersports.

There will be food vendors, blacksmithing, chainsaw carvers, and more.

A full schedule of events will be released at a later time.

The show is sponsored by Visit Clearfield County, Carns Powersports, Mountain Extreme Powersports, the Clearfield County Fair & Park Board, Seven Mountains Media-Bigfoot Country 102.1, Novey Recycling, Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub, and GANT News.

The show is held in conjunction with the annual sales events at Grice Gun Shop, Jim’s Sports Center, and Bob’s Army & Navy.

For more information visit the show website centralpaoutdoorshow.com or the Facebook event page www.facebook.com/events/891627325926749.

Vendors interested in displaying at the event can email sales@centralpaoutdoorshow.com.

