Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Speedy Salmon Patties

Try this quick midweek dinner!

Ingredients

1/3 cup finely chopped onion

1 large egg, beaten



5 saltines, crushed1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce1/4 teaspoon salt1/8 teaspoon pepper1 can (14-3/4 ounces) salmon, drained, bones and skin removed2 teaspoons butter

Directions

1. In a large bowl, combine the first 6 ingredients. Crumble salmon over the mixture and mix well. Shape into 6 patties.

2. In a large skillet over medium heat, fry patties in butter for 3-4 minutes on each side or until set and golden brown.

