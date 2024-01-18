Holly Lynn Irwin, of Emlenton, passed away on January 16th, 2024, at the age of 53.

She was a selfless wife and mother.

She had many close friends and was a well-loved member of the community.

Holly was born in Oil City on December 15th, 1970.

She was the daughter of the late Betty (Wetzel) Levy and the late Donald Levy.

She was a 1988 graduate of A-C Valley High School in Foxburg.

She received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Clarion University in 1997, and later furthered her education to earn her School Nurse Certification.

Holly married her high school sweetheart, Bud Irwin, of Emlenton, PA on December 18th,1990.

They spent thirty-eight loving years together.

Anyone who knew Holly and Bud knew that they spent every moment together.

Holly and Bud were best friends, and Holly brought out the best in Bud.

She took so much pride in her role as the Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School Nurse.

She served in that role for twenty-five years.

Throughout her years at the school, Holly touched the lives of numerous students.

She was much more than a nurse for the students; she served as a role model, mentor, and was always a support system for her students.

Holly enjoyed spending all of her time with her family, taking walks with her daughters and her fur-grandbaby Millie, reading, and her three cats.

She also enjoyed spending time with her fur-grandbaby Frankie.

Her life was a living example of her favorite poem called “I think it’s Brave” by Lana Rafaela…

“I think it’s brave that you get up in the morning even if your soul is weary and your bones ache for rest. I think it’s brave that you keep on living even when you don’t know how to anymore. I think it’s brave that you push away the waves rolling in everyday and you decide to fight. I know there are days that you feel like giving up, but I think it’s brave that you never do.”

Holly is survived by her husband Bud Irwin; and her daughters, Courtney Rice (Tyler Rice) and Aubrey Alfeo (Joseph Alfeo).

She is also survived by her siblings, Penny Kinch, Donald Levy (Elma Levy), Kath Best (Jim Best), Deb Davis (Chuck Davis), and Bob Levy (Michelle Levy); and numerous nieces and nephews. Holly was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Edwin Levy and Bill Levy.

In accordance with Holly’s wishes, a private service led by Rev. Amy Callander will be held for immediate family.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of her Life on Saturday, January 27th from 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Reminisce Banquet Hall, 340 Ferree Rd. in Emlenton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Holly’s name may be made to A-C Valley School District (P.O. Box 345, Foxburg, PA 16036), for the Backpack for Success Program, as Holly wanted the program to continue for the benefit of her students.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home.

To express online condolences to Holly’s family, visit www.hilebest.com.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.