Jean Elizabeth Amato (Ditz), 88, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on January 16, 2024 surrounded by her children.

Born November 1, 1935 in Fryburg, she was the daughter of the late Charles Ditz and Leona (Schill) Ditz.

Jean was an active member of the Immaculate Conception Church, where she was a part of the guild and funeral team.

Jean was also a volunteer at the hospital for several years with her friend, Grace, who she missed dearly after her death in 2020.

Jean enjoyed ceramics, scrapbooking, bus trips, baking, cooking, and going out to eat with her friends.

She was a former member of the red hatters.

She was also a life long member of the “Clevers”.

She married Salvatore (Sam) Amato on June 6, 1956 at St. Michael’s Church in Fryburg by Msgr. Francis Theobald. Sam preceded her in death on October 16, 2003.

Together they had five children.

Jean is survived by her children: Salvatore (Sal) and Clarissa Amato of Shippenville, Terri (Amato) and Ken Goble both of East Stroudsburg, Chuck and Kris Amato of Knox, and Gina (Amato) and Michael Seitz of Lucinda; daughter-in-law, Bobbi Amato of Clarion; sisters: Mary Lee (Ditz) and Bill O’Connell of Fairport, NY and Barbara (Ditz) and Dinnis Huffman of Lickingville, PA; sister-in-law, Catherine Ditz of Warren, PA.

She is also survived by her grandchildren: Chantel(Matt), Katie, Sal, Kelly (Josh), Kimberly (Andrew), Kayla, Kyle (Brandy), Justin (Kali); great-grandchildren: Aria, Karsyn, Atlas, Matthew, and Leah. In addition, survived by several nieces and nephews.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband, son, Rick Amato, and siblings, Ann (Ditz) Vince Beckner, John and Ginny Ditz, and Charles Ditz.

Friends and family will be received from 3pm to 5pm and 6pm to 8pm on Friday, January 19, 2024 at the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory Inc: 330 Wood St. Clarion, PA 16214.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at the Immaculate Conception Parish: 715 Main St. Clarion, PA 16214 with Rev. Monty Sayers, presiding.

Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

