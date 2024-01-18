John “Jack” Weaver, 80, of Pleasantville, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday morning, January 16, 2024, at his residence.

Jack was born on March 6, 1943, in Titusville, to the late Merle and Margaret Kelly Weaver.

He was married to Jane F. Meagher on April 23, 1971, at St. Walburga Church.

Jack was a graduate of Titusville High School.

He worked at Colonial Machine in Pleasantville continued working there for 43 years as machinists and retired as head of the tool room.

He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army Airborne.

He entered the service on April 29, 1965 and was honorably discharged on April 28, 1967 at Fort Campbell, KY with the rank of sergeant.

The fire department played an important role in Jack’s life.

He was a firefighter for Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department (Dept. 16) for over 50 years, 26 years of that 50 he was chief.

He was an instructor for the Venango/Crawford Fire School.

He was on the Venango County Chiefs Association.

He was an active member of the American Legion Post 368.

He was a member of the Color Guard.

He was member of the VFW #5958.

He was a lifetime member of the Titusville Moose Club #84.

He was a member of St. Walburga Catholic Church.

Jack loved spending time with family and friends.

He had a special friend, Jeremy Brandon, who looked to Jack as a father figure.

He looked forward to family gatherings.

He is survived by his wife, Jane, of 52 years. Three daughters, DeAnna Sopher and her husband Jamie of Meadville, PA, Theresa Ingerson and her fiancé Rob of Irvine, PA, and Trisha Leach and her husband, DJ of Pleasantville, PA; five grandchildren, Michael Weaver, Erin Sopher, Adrienne Sopher, and Abigail Leach; one great-grandchild, Amelia Weaver.

He is also survived by three sisters, Nancy Drusko, late husband, Bob, Sue Enright and husband Ron, Shirley Snyder, late husband Sonny, and one brother, Tom Weaver and his wife, Carol, all of them from Titusville, PA; three brothers-in-law, Randy Miller of Mercer, PA; Pat Meagher, late wife Kristy of Pleasantville and James Meagher and his wife Edna of Circle City, AZ, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother James Weaver, Sr., and his wife, Mildred, Margaret “Peg” Miller, and a sister-in-law Kathy Roggenkamp.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 18, 2024, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, PA. The funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home with Fr. Christopher Barnes officiating.

Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Pleasantville.

In place of flowers, donations can be made to the Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department.

