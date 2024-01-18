Local Woman Suffers Concussion in Rollover Crash in Redbank Township

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was injured after her pickup truck rolled over in Redbank Township, Armstrong County.

According to a release issued by PSP Kittanning on Wednesday, January 17, the crash occurred at 2:09 p.m. on Saturday, January 6, on Dayton Road.

Police say 25-year-old Izabella M. Botelho, of New Bethlehem, was traveling southeast in a 1998 Ford Ranger when she began to negotiate a left hand turn.

Botelho’s vehicle began to spin around before it struck an embankment on the right side of the road, which caused it to overturn.

According to police, Botelho suffered a concussion from the accident, but was not transported to a medical facility.

She was using her seat belt.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by Cornman Towing & Recovery.

