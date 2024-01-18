Marjorie G. “Marge” Orr, 88, of Sugarcreek, passed away peacefully but unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

She was born the daughter of the late: Elmer and Dessie Sutley on December 18, 1935.

She was married on Friday, October 13, 1956 to William L. “Bill” Orr, who preceded her in death on November 20, 2012.

Marge was very involved in many businesses her husband started, which included a machine shop, pizza shop, and a trailer court, just to name a few.

She loved spending time with her family, always putting them first, and having fun with friends enjoying “The Taste of Talent”, or anything that involved music and laughter.

Marge will always be remembered for the giving person that she was.

She resembled “The Giving Tree” helping anyone with anything.

She leaves behind her sons: Jeffrey (Lisa) Orr, and Larry (Deb) Orr; and a daughter, Brenda (Sam) Rice; Grandchildren: Amy (Michael) Domres; Thomas (Nikki) Rhodes, Jr.; Lisa (Chuck) Patterson; and Kevin (Kerry) Orr; also great grandchildren: Shauna (James) Brown; Jenna, Jeffrey (Nadia), and Tristin Orr; and Shawn Shoffstall all of whom she raised as her own; also Jordan, Brendan, and Makenna Domres; Kelsey Rhodes; Penny, Perrin, and Preston Patterson; Bridget Reed; Jase and Colt Alsbaugh; Lilly Brown and Logan Orr; and by her great-grandchildren: Skylar; Leah; Esme; Qrowsauis and Scarlet.

She is further survived by her brother, Robert (Marlyn) Sutley; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Her dog, Max, and cat, Snowball will miss her lap dearly.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; daughter, Kristie Goughler; granddaughters: Michelle and Amanda Orr; a great-granddaughter, Adalynn; in addition to her brothers and their spouses: Wilbur (Doris) Sutley; Lloyd (Betty) Sutley and Paul (Geraldine) Sutley; and by her sisters and their spouses: Dorothy (Edwin) DeHoff; Delores (John) Christy and Twila (William) Hovis.

Friends may call Sunday 2-4 and 5-7 PM in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin. Funeral services will be conducted Sunday evening at 7

PM in the funeral home with Reverend William Hopkins, officiating.

Private interment will be in Peters Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in Marge’s name to either: The Venango County Humane Society or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information.

