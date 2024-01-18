Police Charge Local Man in 2022 Burglary After Fingerprints Allegedly Match Items from Crime Scene

PORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing charges after his fingerprints allegedly matched items at a residence in Porter Township that was burglarized in 2022.

Court documents indicate DuBois-based State Police filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Anthony John Nulph, of New Bethlehem, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on Friday, January 12, 2024.

According to a criminal complaint released on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, PSP Clarion received a report of a burglary that occurred between February 6, 2022, and March 4, 2022, at a residence on Huber Road in Porter Township, Clarion County.

The scene is described as a guest residence that is an elevated tree house located at the rear of the main house. This structure possesses electricity and is outfitted for overnight accommodations, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, multiple personal items were within the residence that did not belong to the owners of the residence.

A window screen was also removed by the actor from the front window as the point of access, the complaint indicates.

Troop C Forensic Unit processed the scene, and evidence was sent to Erie Lab for processing. Upon receipt of the lab results, fingerprints allegedly matched items from within the residence to Anthony John Nulph, according to the complaint.

Nulph was charged with the following:

Burglary – Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 1

Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Summary

He is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.

