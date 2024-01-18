PSP: Over 3,700 Individuals Denied Firearms Purchase in Fourth Quarter 2023

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police announced on Wednesday the number of firearms purchase denials and subsequent investigations for the fourth quarter of 2023.

The Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) is used by county sheriffs, chiefs of police of cities of the first class, and licensed firearms dealers to determine an individual’s legal ability to acquire a license to carry firearms or obtain a firearm through a purchase or transfer.

When an individual attempts to provide false information on a state and/or federal form, an investigation is initiated, and an investigation referral is sent to the corresponding law enforcement agency.

According to Pennsylvania law, a person commits a felony of the third degree if they make a false oral or written statement on any federal or state agency form or willfully presents false identification that is likely to deceive the seller, licensed dealer, or licensed manufacturer. During the PICS process, some individuals are identified as having an active warrant for their arrest as well.

For the fourth quarter, the following investigations were initiated by the PSP Firearms Division and referred to PSP troops, municipal police departments, or the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives for further investigation and possible prosecution.

For more information on PICS and carrying firearms in Pennsylvania, visit psp.pa.gov.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.