Richard L. “Rick” Conner, 75, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024 at the Oakland VA Medical Hospital.

He was born on June 17, 1948 in Brookville, PA; the son of Oscar L. and Mary Katherine (Anthony) Conner.

Rick was a graduate of Union High School and a lifelong resident of Clarion County.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam conflict.

Rick was a custodian for the Union School District for over 25 years and he was a member of the American Legion and a past commander of the VFW of Rimersburg.

Rick enjoyed traveling, NASCAR, hunting, fishing, and going to bass tournaments.

His memory will be cherished by his son, Richard A. Conner of Rimersburg; granddaughter, Chloe Marie Conner; and sisters, Jean Seybert and husband, Greg of Rimersburg, Kay Culbertson of Galeton, PA, and Linda Bowser and husband Jerry of Huey.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Rebecca A. (Conner) Hindman, who passed away in Dec. of 2013; his brother, William C. Conner; and a sister, Kimberly A. Birocco.

Friends and family will be received from 11 AM until the time of services at 1 PM on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024 at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 758 Main Street, Rimersburg, PA, with Pastor Mark Deeter officiating.

Military Honors will be presented by American Legion Honor Guard Post #454 and VFW Post #7132.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Rick’s family, please visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.

