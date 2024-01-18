Robert Tinsley of Leeper Honored for 50-Year Mason Membership

GREENSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Over half a century ago, Robert Tinsley had questions about the Masons and asked a friend about the organization. Fifty years later, he received his 50-year “Service Emblem of Gold” from the Right Worshipful Grand Master of Pennsylvania Masons.

(Pictured above: Robert Tinsley of Leeper recently received his 50-year Masonic Pin.)

The ceremony was held in the Masonic Lodge 225 in Greensburg, Pa. Tinsley, a retired U.S. Navy Master Chief, lives with his wife of 53 years, Mara Schader, in Leeper.

“I joined in 1974 and have always enjoyed the education and projects,” Tinsley said. “Some of the other projects we’re doing this year are supporting blood donor and organ donor charities. Over the years, many cared for people who needed heart transplants and blood donors.

“One of the other things is also having a home in Elizabethtown where Mason seniors can go and live. They can give up their home and live in a community home with their partner.”

Bob retired after 30 years in the Navy, and with all of his traveling, he could not join some of the projects and education, but he stayed active with the Masons.

“It’s a fraternity where you meet various people you don’t realize you know, contacts you make, and when you move from one place to the other all over the world as I did with the Navy, it’s a bond we know we can talk to one another. It’s a worldwide fraternity with Shriner support. You can move up in different organizations, like Cedars of Lebanon, a spin-off of the Masonic Order.

“Also, you can move into a Shriner level. The Shriners are more well-known because of Shriners Hospitals for Children. We have one in Erie, and Shriners come down to the Autumn Leaf Festival Parade in their little cars every year.”

The Shriners and Masons’ educational process is responsible and involved in the government and structure of countries worldwide.

According to the Pennsylvania Masons’ website, “Education can provide a path to finding answers to life’s questions. Various forms of education enable members to seek answers along their journey to becoming a better man. Choose your direction: study the past, enhance current leadership skills, delve into philosophy, focus on ritual and symbolism, or chart your way.”

Fifty years ago Bob was curious about the Masons and approached a Mason.

“That’s all you have to do is ask. I started with the first degree, the second and third, and then to your master’s. Members move on in the educational part, and you move up in degrees. I’m currently a 32nd, and there’s only one level left. From that point, you go into the shrine.”

Tinsley is also CEO at Casa de Mara Rentals and Commander of Amvets Post 113 – Pa Tionesta and Amvets Department of Pennsylvania Western Region.

With his travels over the years, some might ask Bob why he lives in Leeper.

“Like many people, we bought four acres of land for a camp in Leeper, and that turned into a house and 80 acres over the years for (my) family.”

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.