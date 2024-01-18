School Closings and Delays for Friday, January 19, 2024
UPDATED: 8:46 p.m. on Thursday, January 18, 2024
TWO-HOUR-DELAY
Curwensville Area School District
CLOSED
Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District
Butler County Area Vo-Tech School
Clarion County Career Center
Clearfield Area School District
Creative Kids – Pre-K is cancelled- Virtual Day; Childcare is normal
DuBois Area School District
DuBois Christian Schools
Indiana County Head Start
Jeff Tech
Keystone School District
His Kids Christian School
Punxsutawney Area School District
Punxy Christian School
Redbank Valley School District
Slippery Rock Area School District
Soaring Heights School- DuBois
CLOSED – Flexible Instruction Day/Remote Instruction Day
Brockway Area School District – Flexible Instruction Day
Brookville Area School District – Remote Learning Day
Butler Area School District – Remote Instruction Day
Butler Catholic School – Flexible Instruction Day
Clarion Area School District – Flexible Instruction Day
Clarion-Limestone Area School District – Flexible Instruction Day
Clearfield Alliance Christian School – Google Classroom 8:15 AM
Karns City School District – Flexible Instruction Day
North Clarion County School District – Remote Learning Day
St. Joseph School – Flexible Instruction Day, Kindergarten – 6th grade students
St. Kilian Parish School – Flexible Instruction Day
Union School District – Remote Instruction Day
COMMUNITY CLOSURES & DELAYS
Indiana County Community Action Program, Inc. – Two-Hour Delay
Knox Public Library – Closed
