SPONSORED: Hopper Corp and Genesis Screens Present: Exclusive 2024 Branding Packages for Business, Retail, Events, and Sports Teams

Hopper Corp and Genesis Screens Present: Exclusive 2024 Branding Packages for Business, Retail, Events, and Sports Teams
DISTANT, Pa. (EYT) – Focused on building unique identities, crafting compelling brand stories, and making lasting impressions, our 2024 branding packages seamlessly integrate Hopper Corp’s signage and printing expertise with Genesis Screens’ quality apparel.
Designed for impact and memorability, they offer a unique opportunity to enrich your brand story in 2024 with comprehensive, custom solutions.
1. Business Starter Pack – The Ultimate Branding Kickstart
Ideal For: New businesses or those revamping their brand identity.
Contents:
- 50 Custom Business Cards: A symbol of professionalism and preparedness.
- 10 Custom Embroidered Polo Shirts: Perfect for creating a uniform look for your team.
- 24 Custom Printed T-Shirts: Great for casual workdays or corporate events.
- 5 Custom Embroidered Caps: A stylish addition to your corporate wear.
- Optional Add-ons: Tote bags, lanyards, or signage for a comprehensive branding solution.
Pricing: Starting at just $575 this pack is designed to offer you substantial savings while setting up a cohesive and professional brand presence.
Benefits:
- Cost-effective way to obtain essential branding items.
- Ensures brand consistency across various products.
- Enhances team spirit and brand recognition.
2. Event Package – Making Your Event Stand Out
Ideal For: Conferences, trade shows, and special events.
Contents:
- 50 Custom Printed T-Shirts: Ideal for staff or as giveaways.
- 25 Custom Caps: Perfect for team identification or gifts.
- 2 Custom Banners or Signage: To make your booth or event space pop.
- 100 Flyers or Brochures: Essential for marketing and information dissemination.
- Optional Add-ons: Keychains, tote bags, pens, or lanyards for a comprehensive branding solution.
Pricing: Grab this entire package for as low as $995, a fantastic deal for making your event memorable and impactful.
Benefits:
- Provides a unified look for event staff or team members.
- Enhances brand visibility and presence at events.
- Offer event attendees a tangible reminder of your brand.
3. Retail Merchandise Pack – Amplify Your Retail Game
Ideal For: Bands, artists, influencers, and retail businesses.
Contents:
- 50 Custom Printed T-Shirts: A staple for any merchandise line.
- 25 Custom Hoodies or Sweatshirts: For those seeking a premium option.
- 12 Custom Hats: Let your customers and fans show off your logo with an everyday item.
- 50 Custom Stickers or Patches: Perfect for fans to show their support.
- Optional Premium Items: Embroidered hats or limited-edition prints for an exclusive touch.
Pricing: Starting from $999, this pack is designed to give your merchandise a professional and appealing edge.
Benefits:
- Creates an attractive range of merchandise for fans and customers.
- Offers high-quality, memorable items that people love to wear and use.
- Enhances brand loyalty and recognition.
4. Sports/Team Pack – Unify Your Team
Ideal For: Sports teams, clubs, and fitness groups.
Contents:
- 20 Custom Athletic Shirts: Ideal for training or casual team wear.
- 20 Custom Warm-Up Jackets or Pullovers: Perfect for pre-game or workout sessions.
- 20 Custom Water Bottles or Towels: Essential accessories for any athletic endeavor.
- Optional: Team bags or hats for a complete athletic look.
Pricing: Grab this pack starting at just $1,099, offering both style and functionality for your team.
Benefits:
- Promotes team identity and spirit.
- High-quality, comfortable athletic gear suitable for various activities.
- Useful accessories that add value to the team experience.
Why Choose Hopper Corporation and Genesis Screens?
- Quality Assurance: We pride ourselves on delivering top-notch products that represent your brand in the best light.
- Customization Galore: With our online design tool at www.genesisscreens.net, the creative possibilities are endless.
- Expert Support: Our team is here to assist, whether it’s your first time ordering or you’re a seasoned pro.
Act now to harness this limited-time offer, meticulously crafted to propel your brand into 2024 with unparalleled style and professionalism. This is your moment to redefine your brand’s essence and establish a distinctive presence in the marketplace.
At Hopper Corporation and Genesis Screens, we are committed not just to printing, but to a holistic approach in branding – creating unique identities, weaving compelling stories, and ensuring your brand leaves a lasting impression. Join us in embarking on a journey to make 2024 a year filled with unforgettable brand stories, where your vision comes to life through our bespoke branding solutions.
Contact us at 814-257-9868 or email info@genesisscreens.net to place your order today!
To learn more visit www.HopperCorp.com or www.GenesisScreens.net.
