SPONSORED: Office Space Available in Clarion
Thursday, January 18, 2024 @ 12:01 AM
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Are you looking for the perfect space for your business?
Level office space is available at 415 Wood Street, Clarion, Pa.
The office is located within walking distance of Main Street, Clarion, and the Clarion County Courthouse.
Five separate office spaces, a waiting area, a bathroom, central air, and two off-street parking spaces are provided along with ample on-street parking.
Major maintenance, etc. is provided by the landlord.
The monthly cost of $950.00 includes all utilities (gas, electric, water, garbage collection).
A six-month is lease required.
To inquire, please call 814-226-5297.
