State Police Calls: Newbie Woman Facing DUI, Drug Charges

Area state police responded to the following incidents:

DUI and Drug Possession Case Investigated by PSP

DUI and drug possession charges were filed against a New Bethlehem woman on January 17, 2024.

The initial arrest was made by Clarion-based State Police in the early hours of September 16, 2023.

Farrah Corle, a 46-year-old female from New Bethlehem, was arrested on various charges following a traffic stop on State Route 66 in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

She faces various charges including DUI, drug possession, and driving with a suspended license.

Trooper Herold is the investigating officer in the case.

Corle is awaiting a preliminary hearing.

Shoplifting Incident Reported at Country Fair

A retail theft incident was reported and is currently being investigated by a trooper from the Pennsylvania State Police Clarion patrol unit. The incident occurred in the early hours of January 7, 2024.

The victim in the case is the Country Fair store located in Shippenville, Pennsylvania.

The store reported a series of items stolen, which included a phone charger valued at $10, a power box valued at $20, and three scent bombs collectively valued at $10.

DUI Crash in Scrubgrass Twp.

A DUI crash involving alcohol was reported and is currently being investigated by a trooper from the Pennsylvania State Police Franklin patrol unit. The incident occurred on January 5, 2024, around 6:10 PM.

The scene of the crash was in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County, along the Emlenton Clintonville Road. The officer in charge of the investigation was Trooper E. Reed.

The driver involved in the crash is a 42-year-old female from Hilliards, Pennsylvania. Upon further investigation, the operator was determined to be driving under the influence of alcohol.

Charges against the woman are pending the return of BAC test results.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.