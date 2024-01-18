Upcoming Spaghetti Dinner for Corsica Man with Kidney Cancer

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — A spaghetti benefit dinner and a Chinese auction will be held at the Strattanville Fire Hall in support of a local man battling cancer.

The event will run from noon until 2 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, January 27.

The dinner will benefit Bruce Thompson, of Corsica, who was diagnosed with kidney cancer in August 2023.

According to his wife Allison, the cancer is starting to metastasize to his lungs and brain.

Bruce’s treatment has led to him not being able to work while Allison has been forced to work part time.

“Going from seeing him be able to do just about everything to now watching him barely even walk is mentally challenging,” Bruce’s granddaughter KayLea Powell, told exploreClarion.com.

Proceeds of the event will go towards Thompson’s treatment.

The cost is $12.00 for adults and $8.00 for children.

The family is also collecting donations, which can be sent to the PayPal account of Thompson’s granddaughter, KayLea at KayLeaPowell3.

The Strattanville Fire Hall is located at 441 Washington Street.

