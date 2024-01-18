UPDATE: Interstate 80 Reopened in Jefferson County Following Multi-Vehicle Crash Cleanup



JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — A section of Interstate 80 that was closed in Jefferson County due to a multi-vehicle crash has reopened.

DuBois-based Pennsylvania State Police said the freeway was reopened at 5:33 p.m.

According to PennDOT, the closure occurred between Exit 81 (PA 36 Hazen) and Exit 78 (PA 36 Brookville Sigel). The interstate was closed starting at approximately 11:00 a.m., according to Jefferson County 9-1-1.

Crews from the Pine Creek Volunteer Fire Department, the Brookville Fire Company, Jefferson County EMA, and Punxsutawney-based Pennsylvania State Police responded to the call.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting 511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

