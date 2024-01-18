WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Clarion County; Up to Five Inches of Snow Possible
CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Clarion County and surrounding areas. Up to five inches of snow is possible.
The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 2:57 a.m. on Thursday, January 18, 2024:
Winter Weather Advisory
National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA
257 AM EST Thu Jan 18 2024
FOR THE COUNTIES OF…
Tuscarawas-Carroll-Columbiana-Coshocton-Harrison-Jefferson OH-Muskingum-Guernsey-Belmont-Noble-Monroe-Mercer-Venango-Forest-Lawrence-Butler-Clarion-Jefferson PA-Beaver-Allegheny-Armstrong-Washington-Greene-Westmoreland-Fayette-Indiana-Hancock-Brooke-Ohio-Marshall-Wetzel-Marion-Monongalia-
INCLUDING THE CITIES OF…
Including the cities of Follansbee, New Kensington, Kittanning, Moundsville, Butler, Martins Ferry, Weirton, Wheeling, Woodsfield, Caldwell, Franklin, Columbiana, New Philadelphia, Pittsburgh Metro Area, Wellsburg, Grove City, Brookville, Coshocton, Clarion, New Castle, Monessen, Canonsburg, Steubenville, Ford City, Greensburg, Lower Burrell, Zanesville, Beaver Falls, Fairmont, Waynesburg, Latrobe, New Martinsville, Monaca, Sharon, Uniontown, Carrollton, St. Clairsville, Punxsutawney, Ambridge, Ellwood City, East Liverpool, Aliquippa, Washington, Morgantown, Dover, Oil City, Salem, Murrysville, Indiana, Hermitage, Malvern, Tionesta, Cambridge, and Cadiz
257 AM EST Thu Jan 18 2024
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches.
* WHERE…Portions of east central Ohio, northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania, and northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia.
* WHEN…From 1 AM Friday to 10 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Please report snow or ice accumulations by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter
@NWSPittsburgh.
