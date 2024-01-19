7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Friday, January 19, 2024 @ 12:01 AM
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today
Snow before noon, then snow showers, mainly after noon. High near 27. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Tonight
Snow showers likely, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as -3. Northwest wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Saturday
A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -3. West wind 11 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Saturday Night
A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 15. West wind 13 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Sunday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. West wind 9 to 13 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 34.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Tuesday
Snow likely before 11am, then rain and snow likely between 11am and 1pm, then rain likely after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday Night
A chance of rain before 10pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 10pm and midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday
Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night
A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday
Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
