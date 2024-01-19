Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Coconut Truffles

These coconut truffles can’t be beat!

Ingredients

6 cups confectioners’ sugar

1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk



4 tablespoons butter, melted1/2 teaspoon coconut extract4 cups sweetened shredded coconut, divided

Directions

1. In a large bowl, combine confectioners’ sugar, milk, butter, coconut extract, and one cup of shredded coconut until well combined. Refrigerate until firm enough to shape, about 2 hours. Shape chilled mixture into 1-in. balls; roll in remaining shredded coconut. Place on waxed paper-lined baking sheets, and refrigerate until set. Store between layers of waxed paper in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.