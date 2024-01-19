Clarion Little League Online Registration Now Open

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Registration for the 2024 season of Clarion Little League (CLL) baseball and softball is now available.

Visit the league website https://clubs.bluesombrero.com/clarionlittleleague to register. There is an early bird discount for those who register before February 15, 2024.

Baseball and softball divisions are available for ages five to 16 (minor, little, junior, and senior leagues, as well as tee-ball).

No child is turned away regardless of player skillset or economic hardship.

CLL is excited to announce the construction of a new tee-ball field at Paul A. Weaver Community Park with the support of Clarion Borough and local businesses donating their time and equipment to make this possible.

With 292 players having registered for the 2023 season, CLL is looking forward to this additional playing field and the chance for more area children to enjoy the game of baseball. Clarion Little League has been providing opportunities for children in our area to play baseball for over 70 years!

With that being said, CLL is in desperate need of new board members to ensure the sustainability of the league for generations to come.

Without additional help, the hopes for the future of the league are questionable. There are currently six vacant positions on the Clarion Little League Board (CLLB) that must be filled immediately. Please come out and help the CLL continue to offer baseball and softball programs for our local youth.

CLLB welcomes any questions regarding vacancies, and they hope to see new faces at their next board meeting scheduled for Sunday, January 21, 2024, at 6:00 PM at the Loyal Order of Moose located at 401 Grand Avenue Extension, Clarion, Pa.

Any questions regarding registration or board vacancies can be sent to clarionllball@gmail.com.

