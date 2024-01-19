Decibel Dilemma: Council Seeking Sound Decision on Noise Ordinance

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Borough Council hopes to make a sound decision at a future regular council meeting.

The Borough’s Public Safety Committee is discussing the current noise ordinance after John Pacsai, who co-owns Infusion Night Club and Grille with his brother Ron, requested clarification concerning the noise ordinance and the noise measurement.

“This was his second time coming to council to speak to us about it, and he has addressed this before coming to a council meeting,” said Council Vice President Rachel Roberts to Explore Clarion on Monday.

“I guess he feels that we should have a more precise way of determining the noise and having it in our ordinance. He would like us to believe it’s called a decibel reader, and it will monitor how high the noise is. We would set the appropriate decibels outside a facility or someone’s home. He would like us to rewrite our noise ordinance.”

The Public Safety Committee is considering it in their discussion of the pros and cons of changing the ordinance and the financial responsibility of such a change.

“The ordinance on the decibel reader itself is not inexpensive, and then the officers would all have to be trained, so there are costs involved,” continued Roberts.

“The public safety committee has been discussing when the police have been called for the noise ordinance and how the violation was recorded. What was the noise from outside, or was it in the building? I understand there were complaints that people could hear it very loudly from the street and within a distance of what is allowed.”

Additional questions about noise levels could increase with several breweries and businesses adding outdoor entertainment in Clarion Borough. Pacsai said he is planning live music and some outdoor events and would like to see questions resolved regarding sound levels.

Pacsai also recently took over operations of The Loomis Bar & Restaurant, where they hold concerts and other events like the popular Micro-Wrestling All Stars (AKA Midget Wrestling} planned for February 15 at 8:00 p.m.

Borough Council President Carol Lapinto said this isn’t the first complaint for noise ordinance violations at a bar.

“You have to get a permit for those live music things, but Infusion is like what faced Toby Bar and Grill. Toby had a lot of problems at first, so what they did was they went in and really soundproofed their building. There are no calls anymore from Toby.”

The actual noise ordinance, Chapter 128 of the borough Code adopted in 1981, states, “It shall be unlawful for any person, persons, firms or corporations to make, continue or cause to be made or continue any loud, unnecessary or unusual noise or any noise which either annoys, disturbs, injures or endangers the comfort, repose, health, peace or safety of others, within the limits of the Borough.”

Pacsai offered to buy a decibel reader for the borough.

“He offered to buy one for the borough, and then the caveat would be that if he had one and we had one, we could compare our reading to his,” said Lapinto. “He’s trying to run the borough.”

Check back this weekend for part two as John Pacsai speaks out in an exclusive interview with Explore.

