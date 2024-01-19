Featured Local Job: Life Skills Worker II
Abraxas I located in Marienville, PA, is hiring Full-Time Life Skills Workers to work directly with adolescents at a residential facility.
Abraxas I (AI) provides adolescent treatment programs for substance abuse, delinquency and medically necessary mental health services.
Life Skills Worker
In this role, you will supervise and interact with clients, teach responsible living skills, and document services as you help build better futures.
Full-Time Position
Salary: $19.00 per hour
Shift: 3:00 p.m – 11:00 p.m
Benefits & Perks:
Abraxas I provides a competitive and comprehensive benefits program that offers the protection, peace of mind and flexibility designed to support you – both at home and at work.
Free Meals
Medical & Dental & Vision Insurance
Flexible Spending Accounts
Basic Life & Short-Term Disability Insurance
403(b) Savings Plan
Life Assistance Program (LAP)
Tuition Assistance Program
Paid Time Off (PTO) * Paid Holidays * Paid Training
Advancement Opportunities
If you have any questions, you can contact them by email at recruiting@jobsatabraxas.org
Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.