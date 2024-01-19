Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at SMS Group Inc.
Friday, January 19, 2024 @ 08:01 AM
SMS Group Inc. of Oil City has multiple positions open.
SMS Group Inc. is responsible for new equipment, digital solutions, green steel solutions, upgrades, and maintenance services for the North American metals industries.
Positions available:
- Mechanical Engineer
- Electrical Engineer
- Utility Worker
- Machinist
- Electrician
Interested applicants may email their resumes to anna.loll@sms-group.com
SMS Group Inc. offers:
- Competitive wages
- Benefits after 30 days
- 401k match after 6 months
SMS Group is located at 671 Colbert Ave, Oil City, PA 16301
