Hearing Set for Local Man Accused of Threatening to Kill Woman, Firing Shots During Domestic Dispute

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a local man accused of firing a shot at a woman and threatening to kill her during a domestic dispute in Rimersburg is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 44-year-old William Joseph Cubbage Jr., of Rimersburg, is scheduled for Tuesday, January 23, 2024, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller on the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats W/Intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2



– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The hearing has been rescheduled three times: on September 5, 2023; on September 19, 2023; and on November 14, 2023.

Cubbage is currently free on $5,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on Saturday, August 26, around 1:31 a.m., troopers from PSP Clarion were dispatched to an active domestic incident on Lobaugh Hill in Rimersburg, Madison Township, Clarion County.

Upon arrival around 1:44 a.m., one of the troopers spoke with William Cubbage Jr. in the ambulance while on the scene. Cubbage related that he was working on his car in the garage when he was struck by the car. He could not relate how the vehicle hit him, but that his knee was injured. Cubbage stated that he and (a known female) had been arguing before getting injured, the complaint indicates.

According to court documents, Cubbage told police (the known female) was “coming at him with all her emotions,” and he wanted to warn her to get away from him. Cubbage related that he then fired a handgun into the ground of his garage floor.

Shortly after, Cubbage related that he called the ambulance for his injured knee, but he refused to give the troopers any further information, the complaint indicates.

Around 1:55 a.m. the known female (the victim) was interviewed on the scene.

According to the complaint, the victim reported that she and Cubbage had been drinking most of the day and were highly intoxicated at the time of the incident. She stated that she and Cubbage were arguing in the garage to the point of Cubbage shoving her to the ground two times.

The victim related that Cubbage injured his knee before she came to the garage, and she did not know how he injured it, the complaint notes.

She stated that the arguing continued, and then Cubbage fired a round from his pistol into the floor of the garage and he told her to get away from him, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the victim related that Cubbage owns a .45 caliber pistol, but she did not know he had it at the time. She indicated Cubbage then said that he would kill her if she did not call him an ambulance.

The victim explained Cubbage was carrying a recurve bow at that time and that he said he would kill her. She also said she video recorded on her cell phone Cubbage saying that he would kill her if she did not call an ambulance for him and related that after he fired a shot, she began recording in case something else happened to her, according to the complaint.

The victim was not injured, the complaint notes.

A copy of the video recorded by the victim was obtained.

A single .45 caliber casing and a bullet fragment were recovered from the floor of the garage on scene, the complaint states.

Cubbage was arraigned at 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 26, in front of District Judge Jarah Heeter.

