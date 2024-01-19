Keystone, Clarion Area Basketball Teams to Host 9th Annual “Hoops for Hope” Cancer Fundraiser on Saturday

KNOX, Pa. — The 9th Annual “Hoops for Hope” Cancer Awareness and Fundraiser Celebration will take place on Saturday, January 20, at Keystone High School.

(Article by Dave McClaine of Clarion Sports Zone)

The event, which alternates from school to school every other year, features a full slate of basketball games, with the ceremony taking place between the varsity boys’ game set for 3:30 p.m. and the varsity girls’ game at 5:30 p.m.

“Hoops for Hope” is the biggest fundraising event for the Sunshine Project at Butler Health System’s Clarion Cancer Center. On average, this event raises roughly $5,000, with all proceeds going to the Sunshine Project.

All proceeds raised can be designated toward specific items for the patients and their families, including wigs, gas cards, and assistance with utility bills, etc.

Cancer survivors and fighters are invited to attend for free.

This event is open to everyone.

Diane Rearick coordinated the event along with Laura Burford, from Clarion Area, and Jen Wingard, from Keystone.

Diane mentioned she looks forward to this event every year.

“We are so thankful for the support from the Administration of both school districts, Tracy Myers from BHS Cancer Care Clarion, and the Mrs. Claus Club of Knox,” she said. “And most importantly, the community. Thank you to each of these entities. We cannot do this without you!”

Anyone able to donate a basket or items for the raffle, contact Diane by call or text at 814-221-3578.

