Man Jailed for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting 3-Year-Old Girl in Clarion Borough

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars after police say he sexually assaulted a three-year-old girl in Clarion Borough.

Court documents indicate the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 32-year-old Brian Anthony Williams, of Clarion, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Wednesday, January 17.

According to a criminal complaint, the Clarion Borough Police Department received a CY 104 Child Welfare Report from Clarion County CYS on Friday, December 29, 2023.

The report, which was filed by a known adult female, named a three-year-old female as the juvenile victim and Brian Anthony Williams as the alleged perpetrator, the complaint states.

The adult female reported the alleged sexual assault of the toddler after she returned from a five-hour supervised visit on Wednesday, December 27,

The woman asked the child where the person was who was supposed to be supervising the child, and she stated the supervisor was in the car, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, the child is currently in foster care due to drug abuse by her biological parents.

On January 3, 2024, Clarion Police Detective Roger Wright attended a forensic interview at UPMC Children’s Hospital with the victim.

On January 4, 2024, Detective Wright interviewed the reporting source who stated the child claimed Williams and another known female were in the room, and the person who was supposed to be supervising the visit was in the car. Hearing this, the reporting source immediately contacted CYS and transported the child to the emergency room.

During an interview on January 10, 2024, at the Clarion County Jail, Williams denied the allegations, the complaint indicates.

Williams was arraigned before Judge Schill at 1:11 p.m. on Thursday, January 18, on the following charges:

Aggravated Indecent Assault of Child, Felony 1

Aggravated Indecent Assault W/O Consent, Felony 2

Corruption of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3

Unable to post $100,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, January 23, at 1:30 p.m. with Judge Schill presiding.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the alleged victims.

