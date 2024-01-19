Nancy Lee Stowe, 94, of Parker, PA, passed away at the Parker Personal Care Home on Monday, January 15, 2024.

Born on November 24, 1929, in Harrisville, Nancy was the daughter of the late Charles H. Sr. and Lyda Orr Fryman.

She attended Grove City High School and later worked in the banking industry before starting her own upholstery business, where she taught the trade for many years.

Nancy was passionate about farming and spent much of her childhood on her family’s farm.

She continued to farm with her husband, James O. Stowe, whom she married on November 4, 1949.

James preceded Nancy in death on November 12, 2010.

Nancy was known for her big heart and her love of animals. She was a foster parent for many years and enjoyed taking care of her dogs, who accompanied her on many four-wheeling adventures.

She was also an active member of the Scrubgrass Stone Church and served as a judge on the Allegheny Township Board of Elections for 60 years.

Nancy was a proud grandmother and great-grandmother; her family was a source of great joy and pride.

She is survived by her son, Charles O. (Mary) Stowe of Parker. Daughters: Valerie J. (Stephen) Pieper of Parker and Vonnie J. (Bruce) Maurhoff of Lovingston, Va.

Her Grandchildren: David (Amy) Stowe of Parker; Jessica (Sean) Tomlinson of Phoenix, AZ; Chase (Abbie) Maurhoff of Lovingston, Va.; and Rachel Maurhoff of Tuscon, AZ.

Three Step-Grandchildren: Susan Baylor of Knox, Shelia (Robert) Gothe of Kennerdell, and Tammy (Len) Elder of Parker. Also, her Four Great-Grandchildren, Four Step-Great-Grandchildren, One Step-Great-Great Grandchild. One Sister, Joanne Campbell of Harrisville, and one Sister In-law, Dorothy Buchanan of Pittsburgh, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received at the H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home (201 S. Washington St.) Eau Claire on Friday the 19th from 2-4 and 6-8 pm.

The funeral service will be at 11 am on Saturday the 20th at the Scrubgrass Stone Church (Emlenton), with Pastor Denny Barger officiating.

Interment will follow at the Allegheny Cemetery, Parker, Pa.

