Out-of-Control Vehicle Crashes Into Rock Embankment in Clarion Township

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – No injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a rock embankment in Clarion Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash occurred at 9:38 a.m. on Tuesday, January 16, on Interstate 80 east in Clarion Township.

Police say 24-year-old Soubha S. Sadiq, of Leesport, lost control of a 2023 Chevrolet Blazer as she attempted to move into the right lane.

The vehicle then exited the south berm and struck a rock embankment with its undercarriage.

Sadiq was using a seat belt and was not injured.

According to police, Sadiq was charged with a traffic violation.

Police were assisted on scene by Rustler Sales & Service.

