 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Out-of-Control Vehicle Crashes Into Rock Embankment in Clarion Township

Friday, January 19, 2024 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

policeCLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – No injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a rock embankment in Clarion Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash occurred at 9:38 a.m. on Tuesday, January 16, on Interstate 80 east in Clarion Township.

Police say 24-year-old Soubha S. Sadiq, of Leesport, lost control of a 2023 Chevrolet Blazer as she attempted to move into the right lane.

The vehicle then exited the south berm and struck a rock embankment with its undercarriage.

Sadiq was using a seat belt and was not injured.

According to police, Sadiq was charged with a traffic violation.

Police were assisted on scene by Rustler Sales & Service.


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.