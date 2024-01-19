PennDOT Reduces Speed Limit to 45 MPH on I-80, Implements Vehicle Restrictions in Clarion, Jefferson Counties

CLARION/JEFFERSON CO., Pa. – PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit to 45 MPH and restricting Commercial Vehicles to the right lane only on Interstate 80 in Clarion and Jefferson Counties.

The speed limit restriction is in place between Exit 42: PA 38 – Emlenton to Exit 133: PA 53 – Philipsburg/Kylertown.

The previously issued Tier 1 restriction that went into effect at 12:00 a.m. continues.

Motorists are reminded to slow down, pay attention, and use caution on area roadways, especially during snow squalls or low-visibility conditions that may occur. Motorists always should be alert for sudden squalls which can strike with little or no warning and quickly cause roads to become snow-covered. Heavy squalls also can cause whiteout conditions, virtually eliminating a driver’s visibility.

Additionally, falling temperatures and blowing and drifting snow can cause icy areas on roadways, including overpasses and bridges. The National Weather Service issues Snow Squall Warnings to alert motorists of potentially hazardous travel. If you receive a Snow Squall Warning, delay travel or exit the highway at the next opportunity.

Although PennDOT crews have been treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

The department also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.

PennDOT reminds motorists to pack an emergency kit for their vehicles. A basic kit should include non-perishable food, water, a blanket, a small shovel, and warm clothes. When preparing an emergency kit, motorists should account for the special needs of passengers such as baby food, pet supplies, or medications, and pack accordingly.

More information about how to prepare for any type of emergency, including free downloadable checklists of items to keep in your home, car, and at work, and specific information for people with access and functional needs or pets, is available on the Ready PA webpage.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter.

