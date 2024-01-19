SPONSORED: Get Prepared for the Snow with Tionesta Builders Supply
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Tionesta Builders Supply has a variety of products to help get you through the winter.
Tionesta Builders Supply is fully stocked with roof rakes, ice melt, snow shovels, and extra heat to help keep you warm.
Stop by and let the knowledgable staff at Tionesta Builders Supply help get you prepared for the winter weather!
Two convenient locations:
81 Amsler Avenue
Shippenville, Pa. 16254
814-226-5040
613 Route 36
Tionesta, Pa. 16353
814-755-3561
Follow them on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tionestabuilderssupply/ or visit them online at https://www.tionestabuilders.us
