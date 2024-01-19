Joe Liotta & Friends, Whiskey Jack to Perform at TrAils To Ales II This Weekend
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Live music will take the stage this weekend at TrAils To Ales Brewery II in Franklin.
Joe Liotta & Friends will be performing on Friday, January 19, from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Whiskey Jack is slated for Saturday, January 20, from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Happy Hour specials will be available from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
TrAils To Ales II is located at 422 12th Street in Franklin, Pa.
For more information, visit www.trailstoalesbrewery.com.
