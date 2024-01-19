William Ira “Bill” Buzzard, age 90, husband of Marian Buzzard (nee Aaron) and resident of 63 years on “Frog Hollow Rd”., entered into rest surrounded by his family on Wednesday, January 17th, 2024, at home in Ransomville.

Bill was born on January 1st, 1934, in Sligo, PA.

He is the son of the late Jesse and the late May (Hetrick) Buzzard.

He served in the U.S Navy during the Korean war from 24 Aug. 1951 to 14 Oct. 1954 serving on the USS Iowa BB61 where he received several accommodations for service.

On June 18th, 1955, he married Marian Aaron at St. Nicholas Church in Crates, PA.

Bill retired from GM in Tonawanda from 1965 till 1994 retiring after 30 years as a pipefitter.

Previously bill worked for Stauffer Chemical in Niagara Falls from 1955 till 1965.

He was a member of Immaculate Conception RC Church in Ransomville and the USS Iowa Veterans Association

Surviving is his wife, Marian; their children, Catherine (Late Clemon) Monrean, Jesse (Patti) Buzzard, Jerome (Renee) Buzzard, Peggy (Jeffrey) Hall, Ruth Campagna, William Jr. (Shelley) Buzzard and Steven (Donna) Buzzard; his sister, Ruby Kamerer; 19 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren and 1 on the way. He is predeceased by his brothers, Arthur, Roy and Jesse Jr. Buzzard and his sisters Violet Garner and Grace Thompson

Calling hours will be held on TUESDAY, January 23rd from 3-7 PM at the Hardison Funeral Homes Inc., 3648 Ransomville Road, Ransomville, NY 14131.

A brief prayer service with Deacon Howard Morgan will be held immediately following at 7:00 PM.

A memorial mass and burial will be held at a date TBD in Crates, PA.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Niagara Hospice 4675 Sunset Dr. Lockport, NY 14094, or Cambria Volunteer Fire Co., 4631 Wilson Cambria Rd., Lockport, NY 14094.

